Dominican DJ & His Producer Shot Dead On Facebook Live

Dominican radio DJ Luis Manuel and his producer Leo Martinez were reportedly shot dead while using the social media broadcasting service in a mall on Valentine’s Day. In the video, their secretary – who was also injured -– can be heard yelling, “shots, shots, shots!”

According to Billboard, “Medina was reading the news during his program Milenio Caliente and was killed on air in a glass-walled studio as his broadcast streamed on Facebook Live. The producer and station director was shot in an adjacent office, where he also died. A secretary was also shot and injured but survived.

Manuel is survived by his wife and daughter. The site reports that three men have been detained in connection to the murder. See the graphic video below if you can stomach it.