NYFWNoir: The McClure Twins And Prison Bae Make Their Big Apple Runway Debut

Fashion Week is alive and well in New York City— and it’s got some new faces leading the pack!

First up are the McClure twins, who strutted down the runway on Wednesday for Nike’s Air Jordan at the Rookie USA collection. Ava and Alexis, who became famous last year with their cute online videos, rocked matching plum velour tracksuits and bright pink headbands.

Adorbs!

Now, these toddlers weren’t the only ones serving up style this week. Prison Bae—aka Jeremy Meeks—killed it when he opened up the Philipp Plein’s show at the New York Public Library on Monday.

SHIRTS ARE OVERRATED: Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" whose mugshot went viral? Well, #PhilippPlein put him on the runway #NYFW pic.twitter.com/5QsRF6owTs — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) February 14, 2017

Yaaasss!

As we previously wrote, in 2014, the recently-released Meeks broke the Internet with his supermodel mug shot. (He was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm and was sentenced to two years in prison.) While incarcerated and riding off the wave of his sudden stardom, Meeks was being business savvy and he signed to White Cross Management. The modeling agency along with his wife, Melissa maintained his Instagram page, which currently has nearly 875K followers.

