We Don’t All Lookalike: Donald Trump Asks Veteran Reporter If Members Of The Congressional Black Caucus Are “Friends” Of Hers

During a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump had an interesting exchange with a Black reporter who questioned him about his relationship with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks in Baltimore, asked the President if he intended to include members of the CBC and Congressional Hispanic Caucus in his agenda to improve the ‘inner cities.’

Trump initially did not understand the acronym, asking, “Am I going to include who?”

Ryan continued saying, “Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — ”

“Well, I would,” Trump said, interrupting the reporter. “I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”

“No, no, no, I’m just a reporter,” Ryan said.

“Are they friends of yours?” Trump asked.

Ryan replied, “I know some of them, but I’m sure they’re watching right now — ”

“I would love to meet with the Black Caucus,” Trump said. “I think it’s great, the Congressional Black Caucus, I think it’s great.”

Unfortunately, his desire to meet with the CBC is unfounded. The caucus asked to meet with the president weeks ago and never got a response. The CBC tweeted this statement out, using some of Trump’s own verbiage against him.

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017

