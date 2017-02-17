John Pannell

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: John Pannell

Job Title:Executive Director
Organization/Groups: KES Consulting Company

Why Was John Nominated:

John is a dedicated charter school administrator in Washington DC. John is also the Executive Director of a primer consulting company in DC. He gives back to his community in every way possible. John has really shown this through his service to several underperforming school in DC. John is dedicated to the work of the city and has shown this through his tireless efforts to getting resources to students who can’t afford them and by working closely with the mayors office to establish programs for inner city youth. John is a young, dedicated and enthusiastic profession like none other. John works to ensure success in all of our students and their families.

