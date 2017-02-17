93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Jayna White MSW, LGSW

Jayna White

30 Under 30
Job Title: Social Worker
Organization/Groups :Secretary Howard University School of Social Work, NAACP, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Jayna White is dedicated to helping youth and their families throughout the DMV. Her motto is “Be the person you needed growing up!” If there is something she can do to effect change, she has no problem getting her hands dirty to make it happen. Jayna works full time at DC Child and Family Service Agency with older youth in foster care. Her passion shows through her work. She goes the extra mile to show the youth on her caseload that she is there. You can often times find her at her youth football games, fashion shows, basketball games, and different award programs. Her work does stop there, she works with several organizations and churches to mentor and help youth.

