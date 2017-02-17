South Carolina Man Threatening ‘Dylann Roof-Style Attack’ In FBI Custody

NewsOne Staff

A White male with a felony record in South Carolina was taken into custody after threatening a “Dylann Roof-style attack,” said FBI authorities Thursday, reports ABC News.

Benjamin McDowell, 29, who had allegedly become affiliated with white supremacist gangs during his time in prison, purchased a .40 caliber Glock handgun and ammunition, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Grant Lowe.

According to the complaint, McDowell was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina shortly after purchasing the weapon and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. The agent said that McDowell had made unspecified threats, once telling Lowe that he might shoot at a gathering of black people.

On or about Jan. 6, 2017, according to the complaint, McDowell had requested an “iron,” a code word for a gun, over Facebook Instant Messenger…Court records show that since 2008, McDowell’s criminal record included charges for assault and burglary. It also said local authorities had kept tabs on him prior to December because of the alleged white supremacist connections he had made in prison.

McDowell, who faces a federal count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, posted the horrifying Facebook message during Roof’s federal hate crimes trial in January, reports the Charleston Post Courier.

Roof was sentenced to death last month for the 2015 terrifying massacre of nine Black worshipers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

SOURCE: ABC News, Charleston Post Courier

