South Carolina Man Threatening ‘Dylann Roof-Style Attack’ In FBI Custody

A White male with a felony record in South Carolina was taken into custody after threatening a “Dylann Roof-style attack,” said FBI authorities Thursday, reports ABC News.
From ABC News:
Benjamin McDowell, 29, who had allegedly become affiliated with white supremacist gangs during his time in prison, purchased a .40 caliber Glock handgun and ammunition, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Grant Lowe.
According to the complaint, McDowell was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina shortly after purchasing the weapon and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. The agent said that McDowell had made unspecified threats, once telling Lowe that he might shoot at a gathering of black people.
On or about Jan. 6, 2017, according to the complaint, McDowell had requested an “iron,” a code word for a gun, over Facebook Instant Messenger…Court records show that since 2008, McDowell’s criminal record included charges for assault and burglary. It also said local authorities had kept tabs on him prior to December because of the alleged white supremacist connections he had made in prison.
McDowell, who faces a federal count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, posted the horrifying Facebook message during Roof’s federal hate crimes trial in January, reports the Charleston Post Courier.
Roof was sentenced to death last month for the 2015 terrifying massacre of nine Black worshipers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
SOURCE: ABC News, Charleston Post Courier
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
1 of 20
2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
2 of 20
3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
3 of 20
4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Getty
4 of 20
5. A Charleston County sheriff's deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
5 of 20
6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
6 of 20
7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
7 of 20
8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
8 of 20
9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others.
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.
Source:Getty
10 of 20
11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
11 of 20
12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
12 of 20
13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
13 of 20
14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
15 of 20
16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel's first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
16 of 20
17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel.
Source:Alex Colby
17 of 20
18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
18 of 20
19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church's first service since the shooting on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
19 of 20
20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church.
Source:Alex Colby
20 of 20