News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#TeamBeautiful’s Top #BlackGirlMagic Moments

#TeamBeautiful recounts their favorite #BlackGirlMagic moments thus far.

5 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Black women exude a magic that flows abundantly when we walk, talk or enter a room and we inject that magic into whatever we do. From Beyonce channeling her womanhood into the monumental album Lemonade to Michelle Obama’s majestic run as FLOTUS, it has been a year filled with #BlackGirlMagic.

Here are some of  #TeamBeautiful’s favorite #BlackGirlMagic moments.

MORE #BLACKGIRLMAGIC MOMENTS:

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

#BlackGirlMagic: Stunning Old Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Resurfaces

#BlackGirlMagic: This 19-Year-Old Spelman Student Is Running For City Council

#BlackGirlMagic , beyonce , michelle obama , tracee ellis ross

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos