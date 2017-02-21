TeamBeautiful’s Top #BlackGirlMagic Moments

Black women exude a magic that flows abundantly when we walk, talk or enter a room and we inject that magic into whatever we do. From Beyonce channeling her womanhood into the monumental album Lemonade to Michelle Obama’s majestic run as FLOTUS, it has been a year filled with #BlackGirlMagic.
Here are some of #TeamBeautiful’s favorite #BlackGirlMagic moments.
