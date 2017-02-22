Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja Boy & Karrueche Drama

Chris Brown ‘s name was all over the Internet yesterday.

Soulja Boy slammed the singer on social media, claiming he backed out of their highly anticipated boxing match that was scheduled for March, because he’s scared. While Karrueche nearly broke the Internet by filing a restraining order against the singer, claiming he threatened to kill her. Breezy was pretty quiet while his name was trending number one on Twitter for hours, but now he’s speaking out about being dragged through the social mud mud.

In a video clip to his fans, CB says “Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bulls***.” He also revealed why he pulled out of the Soulja Boy boxing match, blaming it on his homies getting in the way. But he let it be known that Soulja and his crew could still get it if they want.



Check out the video of a distraught CB above.

