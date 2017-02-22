HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cam Newton Giving Us Silk Swag At The Skating Rink?

NFL Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton was recently spotted roller-skating in Atlanta wearing a Versace Fantasia Silk short-sleeve shirt.

•šömëthįñgš ÿöü jüšt ¢âññöt ËX₽ŁÅ1N…. įtš jüšt âñ ÅTŁÅNTÅ thâñg❗😉 #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË »į HÅVËNT škâtëd 1N šö ŁØNG Ī štįll K1ŁT įt 1N thë DËFÅŪŁT bröwñš«😂🤣 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:43am PST

The $318 shirt had an intricate design of blue, black, white and gold colors with a hint of pink flowers around the collar and down the front. Oh, and let us not forget the Versace Medusa belt he’s also wearing which costs $525.

He then paired the silk shirt with a nice leather jacket and exchanged the roller skates for leather black shoes with gold straps, again Versace for about $669.

You all know Cam never fails to bring it when it comes to steppin’ out in the most fashionable (and interesting) way.

The wardrobe selection may be costly, but is he rocking it? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take a vote and let us know what you think!

