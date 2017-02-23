Watch: KeKe Palmer Enjoys A Sexy Lap Dance From JoJo

JoJo is putting on a show for her fans with a stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday for her Mad Love Tour.

Along with performing her hit songs like “Leave (Get Out)” and fan favorites such as “Like That” and “Too Little Too Late,” JoJo gave a sexy routine for a special guest in the audience, Keke Palmer.

JoJo asked a nervous Keke Palmer “You don’t mind getting a little frisky?” right before wooing her with her erotic song “High Heels.” You can watch the video via Rap-Up below:

JoJo continues her tour after canceling a show for health reasons. She said on Instagram , “I’ve been fighting a virus since the beginning of tour, but this morning it grabbed me by the face.” She further assures, “Those who know me know I never let pain or discomfort get in the way of a show, and I am truly heartbroken to have to cancel, but the doctor said I have to rest today so I can make it through the rest of tour.”

It looks like JoJo is back in full swing! You can find her future tour dates here

