Watch: KeKe Palmer Enjoys A Sexy Lap Dance From JoJo

JoJo is putting on a show for her fans with a stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday for her Mad Love Tour.
Along with performing her hit songs like “Leave (Get Out)” and fan favorites such as “Like That” and “Too Little Too Late,” JoJo gave a sexy routine for a special guest in the audience, Keke Palmer.
JoJo asked a nervous Keke Palmer “You don’t mind getting a little frisky?” right before wooing her with her erotic song “High Heels.” You can watch the video via Rap-Up below:
