Amber Rose’s New Business Move Proves She’s A Real Bad B*tch

Amber Rose is setting her very own blueprint to success.
The model, author and podcast host was recently honored by Russell Simmons and Blac Chyna at the All Def Digital Awards and revealed her surprise new business venture. While onstage accepting her award, Muva announced that she just purchased the popular strip club Ace Of Diamonds. See below!
Amber’s latest move is huge feat to accomplish for a former dancer turned celebrity, as no other former stripper has actually bought a strip club that we know of — talk about paying it forward! Along with her talk show, podcast, book, and Slut Walk, there’s no telling what kind of mogul status Amber Rose will have in a few years.
Congrats, Muva!
8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch
18 photos Launch gallery
8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch
1. Ludacris "What Them Girls Like" Video (2008)1 of 18
2. The Real Love & Hip Hop (2008)Source:Getty 2 of 18
3. Fashion Killa (2009)Source:Getty 3 of 18
4. "IT" Girl (2009)Source:Getty 4 of 18
5. Ride or DieSource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Couture Muva (2010)Source:Getty 6 of 18
7. Post-Yeezus (2010)7 of 18
8. New Love (2011)Source:Getty 8 of 18
9. He Put A Ring On It (2012)Source:Getty 9 of 18
10. Family (2013)Source:Splash News 10 of 18
11. Breaking The Internet (2013)11 of 18
12. Splitsville (2014)Source:Splash News 12 of 18
13. Breaking The Internet Part Deux (2015)Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Muva & Chyna (2015)Source:Splash News 14 of 18
15. Business Moves (2015)Source:Getty 15 of 18
16. Slut Walk (2015)Source:Splash News 16 of 18
17. Burying The Hatchet (2016)17 of 18
18. Still On Top (2016)Source:Splash News 18 of 18
