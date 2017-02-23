Entertainment
Amber Rose’s New Business Move Proves She’s A Real Bad B*tch

Muva is making moves.

19 hours ago

Staff
Amber Rose

Amber Rose is setting her very own blueprint to success.

The model, author and podcast host was recently honored by Russell Simmons and Blac Chyna at the All Def Digital Awards and revealed her surprise new business venture. While onstage accepting her award, Muva announced that she just purchased the popular strip club Ace Of Diamonds. See below!

 

Amber’s latest move is huge feat to accomplish for a former dancer turned celebrity, as no other former stripper has actually bought a strip club that we know of — talk about paying it forward! Along with her talk show, podcast, book, and Slut Walk, there’s no telling what kind of mogul status Amber Rose will have in a few years.

Congrats, Muva!

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/amber-rose"><strong>Amber Rose</strong></a> has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/2016/10/02/blac-chyna-joanne-the-scammer-more-join-amber-roses-slut-walk/">a Slut Walk maven</a>, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.

