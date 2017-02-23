Amber Rose’s New Business Move Proves She’s A Real Bad B*tch

Amber Rose is setting her very own blueprint to success.

The model, author and podcast host was recently honored by Russell Simmons and Blac Chyna at the All Def Digital Awards and revealed her surprise new business venture. While onstage accepting her award, Muva announced that she just purchased the popular strip club Ace Of Diamonds. See below!

#PressPlay: #AmberRose announced last night at the #ADMA that she recently purchased popular club #AceOfDiamonds via. @chyboog A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Amber’s latest move is huge feat to accomplish for a former dancer turned celebrity, as no other former stripper has actually bought a strip club that we know of — talk about paying it forward! Along with her talk show, podcast, book, and Slut Walk, there’s no telling what kind of mogul status Amber Rose will have in a few years.

Congrats, Muva!