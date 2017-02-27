93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Amber Carter

Amber Carter

Job Title: Founder, Envision Inc.
Organization/Groups: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Recent Graduate of Morgan State University, Amber is the founder of Envision Inc., she plans to help students and even adults with financial success and helping them to see their fullest potential in life. She recently just held a vision board party as her launch party. The instagram account is _envisioninc. She is an amazing woman and I want everyone to see her potential.

