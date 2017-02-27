93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 27 photos Launch gallery 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 1. Jazz Lewis Source:Jazz Lewis 1 of 27 2. Ashley "Epiphany" Jones Source:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 27 3. Thomas Anderson III Source:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 27 4. Leslie Hall Source:Leslie Hall 4 of 27 5. L. Wesley Weston Source:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 27 6. Kelsey Nicole Nelson Source:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 27 7. Ebony Andrews Source:Ebony Andrews 7 of 27 8. Dana J Loatman Source:Dana J Loatman 8 of 27 9. Yasmine Arrington Source:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 27 10. Markus Batchelor Source:Markus Batchelor 10 of 27 11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S Source:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 27 12. Tyrell Holcomb Source:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 27 13. John Pannell Source:John Pannell 13 of 27 14. Jayna White MSW, LGSW Source:Jayna White 14 of 27 15. Keith Holland Source:Keith Holland 15 of 27 16. Sharece Crawford Source:Sharece Crawford 16 of 27 17. Cedric Dailey Source:Cedric Daley 17 of 27 18. Marques Dyer Source:Marques Dyer 18 of 27 19. Rashe Coleman Source:Rashe Coleman 19 of 27 20. Halima Adenegan, Esq. Source:Halima Adenegan, Esq 20 of 27 21. Milea Pickett Source:Milea Pickett 21 of 27 22. Rheana Frazier Source:Rheana Frazier 22 of 27 23. Keenan France Source:Keenan France 23 of 27 24. Carlyn Fingers Source:Carlyn Fingers 24 of 27 25. Amber Carter Source:Amber Carter 25 of 27 26. Jazelle Merritt Source:Jazelle Merritt 26 of 27 27. Ashanti Martinez Source:Ashanti Martinez 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Amber Carter 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Job Title: Founder, Envision Inc.

Organization/Groups: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Recent Graduate of Morgan State University, Amber is the founder of Envision Inc., she plans to help students and even adults with financial success and helping them to see their fullest potential in life. She recently just held a vision board party as her launch party. The instagram account is _envisioninc. She is an amazing woman and I want everyone to see her potential.