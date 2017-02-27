93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ashanti Martinez

Job Title: Community Advocate

Organization/Groups: Vice President of Membership, Prince George’s County Young Democrats

Ashanti Martinez is a member of the Young Dems of Prince George’s County where he serves as vice-president of membership. During his senior year of High School he created the LGBTQ Student Liaison position for the Prince George’s County Regional Association of Student Governments. Since he was 16 years old, Ashanti has gone to Annapolis to testify on legislation that effects his community. He’s interned in both U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and Rep. Steny Hoyer’s offices. During the last election cycle he served as Political Director to Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk on her bid for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. Ashanti is also a student at Howard University, he plans to use his degree to help better serve his community.