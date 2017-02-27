Oscar Presenters: Oops, What I Had Meant Was ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Award

As the dust settles from what was probably the most embarrassing Oscars night, the global accounting firm that oversees the balloting expressed regret for its mistake, CNN reports.
“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement.
Black Twitter had some fun with this:
Moonlight took home the coveted Oscars best picture award Sunday night, in a stunning upset of La La Land.
But it was the drama on the stage that most people will likely remember. Presenters Beatty and Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land won best picture. After the statues were distributed to the cast and producers on stage, they corrected the embarrassing mistake.
The firm explained that the presenters were given the wrong category envelope, and it will investigate how the error happened.
Twitter wasted no time linking the snafu to the news of the day: There’s growing suspicion that hackers are to blame.
Some voters, still broken hearted from Hilary Clinton’s defeat in November, dream about what would have happened if the Oscar announcers called the election:
