MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride

When it comes to ripple effects,is no stranger. At age 19, the Dominican Beauty quickly earned the title “Queen of the Catwalk” when she debuted at her first show in a sea of slicked-back ponytails sporting a perfectly cropped afro. She was only 19 when it happened and it took the fashion world by storm. Lineisy was highlighted as one of the top models to hit the scene in 2015 and came in as the first black model to walk forsincedid in 1994. Lineisy came in making waves and continues to keep that effect going!

Lineisy’s fresh face has been featured with Versace, Alexander Wang, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and of course, Prada – all in a matter of two short years. Her list of work goes on and on as she’s a model in top demand – afro and all! As one of the black models featured during New York Fashion Week, she played a great role in bringing black beauty presence to the runways.

Agencies:

New York – Next New York

Paris – Next Paris

Milan – Next Milan

London – Next London

Copenhagen – Le Management

Stockholm – Le Management

Claim to Fame: Lineisy was discovered at an amusement park in her homeland, Dominican Republic by a scouting model.

Lineisy continues to tear up runways with her natural style and incredible physique. Her goal is to maintain the presence of afro beauty, bringing down any barriers that misrepresent black beauty in the fashion industry. Lineisy didn’t intend to have such a huge impact on the fashion industry with her natural ‘fro she’s rocked her whole life, but she embraces the impact. When she first came to the scene in 2015, she told Teen Vogue, “My hair has never been a question, it’s always been natural. I didn’t do anything special except walking in the shows. I see now that is a big thing for the fashion industry so I am of proud of it. If it changes the mentality in the business for models like me I would be very happy.”

