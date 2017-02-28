O-Slice

[Video] O-Slice “Get it Correct”

#FlowsNice

59 mins ago

kysdc Staff
O-Slice made a name for herself during the 93.9 WKYS #Freestyle50Challenge where she made it to the finals in Atlanta. Now she is back with her new single “Get It Correct.” Make sure you do get it correct because #FlowsNice.

Related: Check Out O-Slice During The #Freestyle50Challenge

