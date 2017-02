Kanye West releases music from Yeezy Season 5 featuring The-Dream.

A seventeen-minute rendition of J. Holiday’s “Bed” that Kanye West surprised us with premiered on his Soundcloud today. The song features singer/songwriter/producer The-Dream. West may continue to release music in anticipation of his next album, entitled Turbo Grafx 16, as far as we know.

