93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Christian J. Bonner

Job Title: Commercial Real Estate Underwriter

Organizations/Groups: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, National Association of Black Accountants, and DC Democrats

Christian joined Wells Fargo Bank three years ago and is currently in the Commercial Real Estate group as an underwriter for new developments in low income communities and neighborhoods. He sits on the board of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity as the Economic Development Director and serves as the Political and Social Action Director for the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Christian is a native of Cincinnati, OH and an alumni of the Ohio State University and graduated May of 2014 with honors with a degree in economics and finance. Christians dedication to the DC community through his career and his extra-curricular involvements have proved to be an inspiration for many of his peers and I. He currently resides in Adams-Morgan.