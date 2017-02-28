New Music
Home > New Music

Nicki Minaj’s Ex Doesn’t Hold Back When Asked About Remy Ma’s Diss Track

Let the Barbie bashing begin...

5 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Meek Mill isn’t the only ex throwing shade Nicki Minaj‘s way following Remy Ma‘s “shETHER” diss.

Safaree Samuels and the Minaj split after eleven years of dating, but their long history hasn’t stopped the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star from sounding off at every turn. Most recently, TMZ caught up with SB as he left an L.A. gym and asked his thoughts about Remy’s diss track. Soon after, the faint Barbie bashing began, but we’re totally not surprised.

“Aw man, I ain’t gon’ lie — credibility wise, it’s just a very disrespectful record. It’s probably the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said when asked whether or not “shETHER” could hurt Nicki’s street cred. “Yeah, that sh*t is very outta pocket,” he continued. Watch the video below:

When asked if his ex should respond, he added “I don’t know, because it’s like what can you even say to Remy? It’s really not much.” Do you think Nicki can go toe-to-toe with Remy?

Listen to “shETHER” here and tweet us your assessment.

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

19 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

diss track , Nicki Minaj , Remy Ma , safaree samuels , ShETHER

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos