No, She Didn’t: NeNe Leakes Throws Some Shade At Gabrielle Union

She hated her dress.

2 hours ago

E! + ELLE + IMG Party To Celebrate The Opening Of NYFW

Source: Brian Ach / Getty


NeNe Leakes is the real Shade Queen.

After Gabrielle Union‘s Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress received mixed reviews, the reality show extraordinaire offered her unadulterated thoughts on the Jean Paul Gaultier look. Apparently, Gabby’s half-bikini, half-gown was a little too “thirsty” for NeNe’s tastes.

“Just looking at this clearly says the thirst is real, honey,” NeNe commented during the Oscars Edition of Fashion Police. “When you look at somebody like Gabrielle in a dress like this, you say to yourself, ‘Honey, just stick to what you know. Okay, because this is not your arena.’”

She continued, “I just feel like she’s in her swimsuit and then she put a little robe on the side of her arm. It’s just not a good look for her. It’s like, why?!”

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Stylist Brad Goreski offered his two cents too, adding “I think she should Gaultier home and put on another dress.”

Take a second look at Gabrielle’s look just above; do you agree it was a fashion fail?

