Investor Alert! How Much Do You Need To Invest In Snapchat?

I’ve been waiting on Snap to list their IPO since CEO Ethan Spiegal turned down an offer from Facebook to buy it a while back, and now, here we are! Looks like beginning tomorrow morning, you can invest in the parent company of SnapChat for $17 per share. Would you invest? Whatever you do, make sure you are well informed!

