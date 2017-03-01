Brandy Classily Throws Shade At Ex-Friend Selita Ebanks

These days, Brandymakes more headlines for being shady than she does for her music — but this time around, her clap back may be warranted.
An Instagram fan page dedicated to the singer, a photo collage was posted of Brandy hanging with model Selita Ebanks, and more photos of Ebanks with a couple of Brandy’s ex boyfriends. Back in 2010, the songstress briefly dated Terrence J, until they called it quits in the fall of 2011. Just one year later, he began dating Brandy’s “friend” Selita.
The IG collage pic’s caption read, “Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I’m thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff.” Brandy wasted no time commenting, “@thatbitchbrandy secret to life… be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”