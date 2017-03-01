Entertainment
Brandy Classily Throws Shade At Ex-Friend Selita Ebanks

These days, Brandy makes more headlines for being shady than she does for her music — but this time around, her clap back may be warranted.

An Instagram fan page dedicated to the singer, a photo collage was posted of Brandy hanging with model Selita Ebanks, and more photos of Ebanks with a couple of Brandy’s ex boyfriends. Back in 2010, the songstress briefly dated Terrence J, until they called it quits in the fall of 2011. Just one year later, he began dating Brandy’s “friend” Selita.

More recently, Ebanks is rumored to be dating Brandy’s ex Ryan Press, after the two have been spotted out and about, including at the 2016 Wireless Festival.

The IG collage pic’s caption read, “Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I’m thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff.”  Brandy wasted no time commenting, “@thatbitchbrandy secret to life… be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”

No tea, no shade.

