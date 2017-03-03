Ellen DeGeneres Gets a New Gig

Ellen has not only taken over daytime with her award-winning show, but now the funny lady is about to add game show host to her résumé and go prime-time! She is slated to host a new show called, “Ellen’s Game of Games” on NBC. Ellen said, “It is going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with a water park.”Ok, it’s nothing like that but you should still watch.”

If you are a fan of Ellen’s you know she has a lot of fun when she plays games on her show. So this should be just as exciting.

