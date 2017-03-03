Did Foxy Brown Join The Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj Beef?

#PressPlay: #FoxyBrown gave birth 5 minutes ago and already dropping diss records against #RemyMa 😂😂 via @mousey_baby A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Looks like you can add Foxy Brown to the battle of Female Hip-Hop superstars. A snippet of a verse reportedly from Fox Boogie aiming shots at Remy Ma popped up on the internet and got everyone buzzing.

Wendy Williams reportedly that Brown just had a baby girl so if this is true it looks like Brown already has her hands full but when it comes to beef… she got time for that.

Will Lil Kim join Remy Ma in this battle? Looks like some WWE Women’s tag team match type of stuff to me!

