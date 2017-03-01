Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines

It was midday on a particularly uneventful Saturday, when a White Barbie doll, bloodied and dismembered, appeared on my timeline. My heart and mind began to race like a girlfriend who had just unlocked her man’s iPhone. Was the photo a blatant stab wound to the cover of Pink Friday, or another photo-shopped attempt by the Internet to add catalyst to the brewing beef between rap’s top women?

As a fan of both Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, and someone invested in hip-hop, I skipped the middle man and went directly to the source. And there it lies, like the dead body in Boyz In The Hood that Remy referenced in the caption. ShETHER. Link in bio.

Days before Remy emptied her clip (sans a bullet or two she probably has saved for later) into the the Barb, the Bronx femcee declared she wasn’t taking subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj in her vicious rap verses and made it clear that if she had beef with the Barb, “I will say your name… I’m going to say your government. I’m going to look it up. I’m going to say your mother’s name, your father’s name, your kid’s name. I want you to know that I’m talking about you.”

Nicki, however, continued to throw not-so-subtle jabs at Remy, but it was her verses on Jason Derulo’s Swalla and Gucci Mane’s Make Love which proved to be the final straw.

“Oh oh, you the queen of this here?” Nicki raps on Make Love. “One platinum plaque, album flopped—b*tch, where?”

“I gave these b*tches two years, now your time’s up,” she raps on Swalla. “Bless her heart, she throwing shots, but every line sucks.”

Nicki and Remy’s beef, on the surface, appears recent, but this sh*t goes way back, as evidenced by the ferocity of ShETHER. Remy attacks not only public knowledge, like her brother Jelani’s open sexual assault case, but also references embarrassing personal encounters.

So let’s fact-check Remy’s punchlines. *Pun intended*

“Are You Forgetting That I Pressed You Before B*tch?”

Nicki Minaj rose to fame spitting bars on the streets of NYC. In 2006, she released the mixtape Playtime Is Over with the freestyle Dirty Money, on which she raps over the Terror Squad Yeah, Yeah, Yeah beat. Following where this is going?

“Tell that b*tch with the crown to run it like Chris Brown/ She won three rounds, I’mma need a hundred thou’…/Oh, y’all ain’t know? Bet y’all b*tches know now.”

Relevance? Remy Ma was considered the queen of New York after winning a heated freestyle battle against Lady Luck. The bout went three rounds with Remy coming out $20,000 richer. Hence Nicki’s line about needing a ‘hundred thou.’

The diss didn’t go unnoticed and Remy pressed Nicki at her mixtape release party. “When I seen her at her party, I was like, ‘Yeah, what was that line about?’”

Facts.

“How You Take My ’09 Jail tweet And Run?”

Remy Ma claims Nicki Minaj stole her tweet and turned it into one of her most notable lyrics, “All these b*tches is my sons and Imma go and get some bibs for em.” A Twitter user apparently (I say that cautiously as people have become quite crafty at photo-shopping tweets) dug up the ’09 tweet, which proves Remy did in fact use the reference before Nicki dropped Did It On ‘Em in 2011.

REMY MA'S 2009 "BITCHES ARE MY SONS" JAIL TWEET pic.twitter.com/geX1aLprbZ — ESSENCE_OF_SEAN (@ESSENCE_0F_SEAN) February 28, 2017

Facts.

“You Wore A Pink Diamond Chicken Wing Chain (Are You Dumb)?”

Facts.

“Left Your Day One ‘Cause You Heard He Was On Some Cheat Sh*t/Then Got With The Dude That Told You On Some Creep Sh*t”

Rumor has it, Nicki Minaj broke up with Safaree because he cheated on her. But who told Nicki about the alleged affair? Meek Mill, who was allegedly there when it all went down. The Philly-native snitched on Safaree and finagled his way into Nicki’s heart when she was most vulnerable.

While this remains unconfirmed (both parties expressed their respective reasons for their breakup) it’s widely accepted in the hood as truth and nothing but the truth.

Unsolved.

“You A Internet Troll, A Web Browser, I’m Sorry/You Can’t Get A Online Without Safaree”

Since Nicki and Safaree separated, hip-hop critics have openly expressed their feelings about her music and it isn’t necessarily favorable, which Remy points out with his clever lyric. Get it? Online…Safaree.

Nicki has seemingly stuggled to match the heat of her most critically acclaimed verses, landing somewhere between meh and play Monster again.

“Only Time You Touch A Trigga Is When You Fucked Trey Songz”

#PressPlay: #TreySongz makes a video to deny the accusations that he and #NickiMinaj slept together A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

False. Remy also claimed Nicki slept with Hot 97’s Ebro, who too denied the allegations.

“Guess Who Supports A Child Molester? Nicki Minaj”

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani was indicted on first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Jelani plead “Not Guilty” to the charges and reportedly turned down two plea deals. His attorney, David Schwatz told Bossip, in an exclusive statement.

“He is choosing to go to trial because he is not guilty of these allegations and has faith in our system of justice.”

Pending trial.

“You Paid For Your Brother’s Wedding? That’s Hella Foul”

Nicki Minaj did indeed pay for her brother’s wedding months before rape allegations surfaced. It’s unclear if Nicki knew, at the time, that her brother had engaged in any misconduct with a minor.

Facts with a caveat.

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to ShETHER, but continues to post on social media as if nothing happened.

#IssaNOTHERvideoSHOOT ❤️👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

At this point it doesn’t seem like Nicki fans are going to get a response. We’ll just have to see how this one plays out.

