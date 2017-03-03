News & Gossip
Reggie Bush And Lilit Bush Are Getting A New Addition To The Family

Exciting news is revealed on social media.

4 hours ago

Staff
Z Zegna & GQ Celebrate The New Z Zegna Hosted By Nick Jonas

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty


Reggie Bush will be a proud dad once again. His wife is preggers!

Lilit Bush has been spotted around Los Angeles sporting a baby bump, but it seems like she’s confirming things via social media. In a birthday wish to her husband via Instagram (which is private), Lilit tags a bottle emoji with the quote “birthday love.”

Reggie, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, and Lilit, who is a dancer, were married back in July 2014. They already have two kids, one who is 3 years old and the youngest being 1 years old.

Congrats to the happy pair as they make room for another life in the family!

