Rosario Dawson Is Fighting For Her Man In ‘Unforgettable’

Remy Ma’s dropped another diss record for Nicki Minaj and it’s looking like these two female rappers might come to blows like Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl in their new movie Unforgettable. This dramatic thriller from Warner Bros Pictures is the directorial debut from veteran producer Denise Di Noviin.

A little background on the film, Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, who is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David, becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks who is played by Rosario Dawson. When David not only brings Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly goes nuts like one of those Love and Hip Hop girls. Check out the exclusive clip above!

Judging from the trailer, the film looks like it’s going to be off the chain and hits theaters April 21st.

