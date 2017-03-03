Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex Tape Leaking

Lira Galore is the latest model to have their personal sex sessions uploaded to the Internet for the world to see. After graphic images and video of Lira and a guy being intimate hit social media on Friday, Rick Ross‘ former girlfried took to Twitter:

Y'all never seen nobody suck dick b4?? .. everybody let's relax 😩😹 — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) March 3, 2017

Multiple sites reported that it was NBA free agent Lance Stephenson who Lira was caught in the video hooking up with, but the model put an end to those rumors in a lengthy IG post. She captioned the open letter, “Women being sexual is NOTHING NEW (recorded or not). What is new is the wave of people “exposing” others intimate moments eternally for momentary satisfaction. That’s weak. Update THAT’S NOT LANCE. And your blogs got it wrong.”

Women being sexual is NOTHING NEW (recorded or not). What is new is the wave of people "exposing" others intimate moments eternally for momentary satisfaction. That's weak. -update THATS NOT LANCE. And your blogs got it wrong. A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Ms. Galore isn’t the only one to recently have explicit photos and videos of herself hit the Internet. Fellow IG models India Love and Alexis Skyy have both dealt with similar situations in the last few months.

Iyanla Vanzant can’t fix this one, Lira.