Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs Nicki Beef?

We may be embarking on a royal hip-hop rumble that we didn’t even see coming.

Just hours after Remy Ma dropped her second diss track against Nicki Minaj, rumors began swirling that Foxy Brown is now putting on her gloves and stepping in the battle. In a video snippet posted by The Shade Room, a rapper name Mousey recorded himself jamming to what sounds like Foxy vocals over Jay Z‘s “Takeover,” which was his classic diss record to Nas.

Nas’ clap back at Jay during was the unforgettable “Ether,” which Remy rapped over in a diss aimed at Nicki Minaj. Coincidence that Foxy chose Jay’s beat? Probably not. You can hear her rap on the track, “The takeover/The fake’s over/Got your little shot, okay? Thank Mona.” She’s obviously referring to Mona Scott Young who helped Remy get her name back out there as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop New York.

#PressPlay : But wait did #FoxyBrown just enter into the #RemickiBeef 🤔 @mousey_baby A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:37am PST

As you may recall, Remy Ma took a shot at Foxy in the “shETHER” record, rapping, “Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch. And usually I have sympathy for the impaired. But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

On top of all the drama, Foxy Brown reportedly gave birth to a baby girl recently. Ish is definitely getting real.

