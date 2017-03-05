Don Cheadle Just Revealed On Twitter What Trump Called Black Women While Golfing

It’s no secret thathas never been a fan of—and he recently took to Twitter to blow up the president’s spot even more after being targeted by Trump supporters.

On Saturday night, the Oscar-nominated actor, who has called #45 a “POS” in the past, explained why he can’t stand Trump so much. According to Cheadle, his friend’s father was playing golf with Trump before he was elected and witnessed him call African-American women the “N-word.”

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger…" Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

Go ahead and put him there for ALL of us. And consider the kind of person who would so glibly and irreverently spout that to ttl stranger. https://t.co/PdAa6uzlhv — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

@DonCheadle all due respect to you: cannot believe such a thing would be said this day and age. A public figure would say this? Naive, i am — Joel Richman (@richman_joel) March 5, 2017

He wasn't the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine… https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

@leeebonnie @BrandHoffa @FuMikechu @DonCheadle he's never been accused of being a racist…unless you read about him being one as a slumlord — Sean Sakimae (@SnapTheJapanese) March 5, 2017

Or a bunch of other stuff since then. But other than that … https://t.co/mpZGNG2luv — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Your father's friends' brother's uncle?

That settles it then. https://t.co/XAgYHUeDf4 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 5, 2017

No. Just my friend's father. They were in a 4ball together. The Donald thought they were all "like minded." Mistook their shock for disgust https://t.co/WKp2kRzS5w — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

He went on to clarify, "No, no, it's great!" and some more stuff before they just teed off in silence. https://t.co/WKp2kRzS5w — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Trump tried it.

Now we don’t have the full details behind the story. As AV Club pointed out : It’s unclear if Cheadle was there or if this is hearsay—”but it’s a bold accusation against a political figure who’s spent a lot of energy trying to convince people he’s ‘ the least racist person he knows.’” Not only that, but if this is true, Trump’s use of a racial slur while sexualizing Black women is truly disgusting and reprehensible.

(Omarosa, are you paying attention?)

Now when asked why Cheadle didn’t share this tidbit during the election, he admitted he didn’t believe that it would have made a difference.

Many already know this to be in his nature. It's not hidden. And those who can't see it, might never. The story would have changed little. https://t.co/MoVVaTIwgb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

He does have a point.

