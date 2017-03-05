Tasha Cobbs Gets Married In Surprise, Private Ceremony [PHOTOS]

#Leonard2Infinity A post shared by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Congrats are in order for Tasha Cobbs who just tied the knot to her love, music director and producer Kenneth Leonard Jr. this past weekend.

The best kept secret came to light on March 3 when she and Kenneth invited a bunch of family and friends out to a “private dinner party” without telling them they were actually getting married.

“We’ve never kept our relationship a secret, but with both of us working publicly in the music industry, we wanted the opportunity to celebrate privately,” Cobbs said in a press release. “After a year of pre-marital counseling and much planning, the timing was finally perfect. It was incredible to be able to surprise those closest to us.”

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com/Aliya Faust

