Torrey Smith Shares Details On His 6th Annual Family Fund Charity Basketball Game [EXCLUSIVE]



On March 19, Torrey Smith of the Ravens will host his 6th Annual Family Fund Charity Basketball Game and you’re invited!

The game, celebrity guests, live entertainment, giveaways and family fun for the whole family goes down at 3 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena (201 W. Baltimore Street). Listen to why Torrey says you should make your way there up top!

For more info and tickets, visit TorreySmith.org.

