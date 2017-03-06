Don’t Come For Don Cheadle On Twitter, He’ll Expose Your Racist President

Actor Don Cheadle is going off about our current U.S. president and he seems to give zero cares if people are upset about it.

Following a debate on Twitter about Russia’s alleged ties with the Trump campaign, Cheadle was accused by a user of “Trump-hating way before treason.”

Cheadle’s response?

The actor tweeted, “Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a n*gger…’ Did it for me…”

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger…" Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

Wait, what? Many users responded to Cheadle’s accusations in disbelief, so he went on to explain himself further.

He wasn't the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine… https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Many already know this to be in his nature. It's not hidden. And those who can't see it, might never. The story would have changed little. https://t.co/MoVVaTIwgb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

Her father wasn't wearing a wire. But look up the 2M or so articles about Drumpf and racism if you need a primer. Start with his own book. https://t.co/nUhcQNqK1n — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Cheadle even graced us with great sarcasm when a user tried to convince him that there’s no proof that President Trump is racist outside his real estate endeavors.

Or a bunch of other stuff since then. But other than that … https://t.co/mpZGNG2luv — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Though Cheadle couldn’t be specific of when Trump’s racist question was asked, Cheadle tried to convince users in a final attempt.

1) Have you never been in a stuaition where language like this was used to describe a person of color, woman, gay person, Jewish person, https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

2) LGBTQ person, Muslim, anybody, and just "kept to yourself?" We've ALL probably done something like this and then repeated it later to https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

3) someone we know/trust/love, and sometimes with regret and shame that we didn't speak up at the time. Same thing here. A father repeating https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

4) it to his daughter with both disbelief of hearin the words and regret that he stayed quiet and minded his own business. Like that. https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

I’m sure there’s people that still don’t believe Cheadle’s story, but whatever. One thing is clear and worth stating again – don’t come for Don Cheadle on Twitter. He has plenty of time to expose racism.

President Trump has yet to reply to Cheadle’s statements.

