Biggie And Dilla Together On A Track?

2 hours ago

DJ Gemini
It would have been so dope to hear the late Notorious B.I.G & the late J-Dilla together on a track. Well it just happened. This track was originally for a Busta album, guess he didn’t want it. Check out The Dilla remix of “Juicy”

