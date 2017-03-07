It would have been so dope to hear the late Notorious B.I.G & the late J-Dilla together on a track. Well it just happened. This track was originally for a Busta album, guess he didn’t want it. Check out The Dilla remix of “Juicy”

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style 9 photos Launch gallery All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style 1. Timbs will never steer you wrong. Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two. Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015. Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool. Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. The importance of coordinating. Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Versace, Versace, Versace. Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Vest God. Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit. Source:Instagram 8 of 9 9. Leather jackets of all different colors. Source:Instagram 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Biggie And Dilla Together On A Track? All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style