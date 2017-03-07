Biggie And Dilla Together On A Track?

It would have been so dope to hear the late Notorious B.I.G & the late J-Dilla together on a track. Well it just happened. This track was originally for a Busta album, guess he didn’t want it. Check out The Dilla remix of “Juicy”
All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style
9 photos Launch gallery
All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style
1. Timbs will never steer you wrong.Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. The importance of coordinating.Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Versace, Versace, Versace.Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Vest God.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit.Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Leather jackets of all different colors.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
