Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Chrissy Teigen On The Fringe Of Fashion Or Is She Bringing It In Burgundy?

9 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Model Chrissy Teigen appeared at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast wearing a burgundy and pink design by Raisa & Vanessa from the Fall 2017 collection.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Attending the event with her husband, R&B singer John Legend, Chrissy’s dress was form fitted, with stylish shreds that hung from her arms and below her waist in fashionable layers.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


This design almost gives an old-school western look with the designs and shreds, giving a unique look for Chrissy’s red-carpet appearance.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


The gown was detailed with dark red floral shapes and accented with silver beading throughout the dress.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Chrissy’s hair was in a classic part, slicked back on both sides while her dark burgundy lipstick was a perfect match with her dress. She’s giving major vampy vibes!

What’s your take on Chrissy’s gown? Is it Haute or Naught? You decide and take that vote below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Debuts An Updated Hairstyle Post Oscars

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Shows Of Her New Mommy Bod In Red Latex

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

17 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us


 

 

celebrity fashion , celebrity style , chrissy teigen , haute or naught , John Legend

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos