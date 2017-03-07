Saturday Night Live’ Star Pete Davidson Reveals Why He’s Been MIA

Pete Davidson got a major come up in his career after landing a spot on Saturday Night Live.

But fans of the comedian noticed that not only has been absent from the show, but he’s been missing from social media. The funny man returned to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the real reason he’s been MIA. He wrote, “Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in eight years.”

Pete continued on, shouting out his girlfriend (who happens to be Larry David‘s granddaughter) and the rest of his support system, writing, “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”

Couldn't pick one so I went with two. Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

Davidson also suffers from Crohn’s Disease and revealed once that he turned to marijuana to soothe the symptoms.

Congrats on your new found sobriety, Pete!