Here’s Why LeBron James Apologized To His Wife

After all these years, Lebron and Savannah James are still going strong.

The NBA superstar stopped by the Road Trippin’ podcast, hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, as well as Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton. While there, he issued a public apology to his wife, admitting that at times he’s lost sight of how important she and his kids are.

“I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process,” James said of his outstanding career in basketball. “It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. I want you to understand that along this journey, while I’m playing this game, there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are — my babies are,’” he confessed.

He also admitted to crying during The Lion King and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episode when Will Smith’s on-screen dad walks out of his life. “Every single time, I shed a tear,” James said of the sad episode. “It could come from obviously me being part of a single-parent household and never seeing my father and things growing up when I was a kid, but it’s just an emotional part,” he explained.

Head over to iTunes for the full Road Trippin’ chat. You’ve got to love King James!