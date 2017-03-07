Tyga Reportedly Screwed Over A Promoter And He’s Paying the Price

Tyga ‘s been sued so many times, we lost count.

A judge ordered Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend to pay up in the amount of 65K after he allegedly broke a performance contract back in 2015. It was the second time the rapper did not show up for an event scheduled by Z Entertainment, the promoter that just sued him.

“Z Entertainment claimed Tyga had signed on with them in 2015 to perform at a show in Vegas, also promising not to perform at competing clubs around the same time frame,” TMZ reports. “Lo and behold they say Tyga did just that … not to mention screwing them by being a no-show the year before at another gig,” the gossip site continues.

Tyga has been sued for pretty much everything, including missed car payments, rent, and even assault. Catch up on some of his most recent legal woes here.