[Exclusive] Producer Chucky Thompson Talks About Working With The Notorious B.I.G.

March 9th, 1997 the music world lost a young legend in The Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after the death of Big people are still feeling the effects of his loss. What would today’s music landscape be with Biggie Smalls on the scene. Looking back, at a young 24 years of age, how did Big connect with the music, his fans and the Hip-Hop culture?
One of Bad Boys famed Hitmen producers and D.C. native Chucky Thompson talks with EZ Street about the life of Big. Recording some of his greatest hits, how he sought after his future wife, Faith Evans and more.
This is a interview you don’t want to miss.
