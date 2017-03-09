Pierre Garcon, Desean Jackson Both Exit Washington

Washington will be looking for two new wide receivers for the upcoming NFL season.
Starting wide outs Pierre Garcon and Desean Jackson will both be making their exiting Washington after signing new contracts. Garcon will be joining the San Francisco 49ers after signing a $16 million dollar a year deal for an undisclosed amount of years. Jackson will be joining quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Terms of his contract have not been disclosed as of yet.
Now with a depleted wide receiver corps will Washington look to the NFL draft to upgrade? Who will Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins throw the ball too? Will Cousins even be on the team this year?
Also Read:
Redskins’ WR Pierre Garcon Plans For Life After The Gridiron With SpinFire Pizza Franchise
Little Known Black History Fact: The First Intercollegiate HBCU Football Game
Celebrity Redskins Fans
17 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Redskins Fans
1. Trey Songz1 of 17
2. Wale2 of 17
3. Trey Songz3 of 17
4. Gilbert Godfried4 of 17
5. Alex Ovechkin5 of 17
6. Wale6 of 17
7. Tom Cruise7 of 17
8. Kevin Durant8 of 17
9. Wale9 of 17
10. Ma$e10 of 17
11. Kevin Durant11 of 17
12. Trey Songz12 of 17
13. Kevin Durant13 of 17
14. NHL’s Nicklas Backstrom14 of 17
15. Model Lizz Robbins15 of 17
16. Model Lizz Robbins16 of 17
17. Tom Cruise17 of 17
comments – Add Yours