Pierre Garcon, Desean Jackson Both Exit Washington

WOL Sports Desk

Washington will be looking for two new wide receivers for the upcoming NFL season.

Starting wide outs Pierre Garcon and Desean Jackson will both be making their exiting Washington after signing new contracts. Garcon will be joining the San Francisco 49ers after signing a $16 million dollar a year deal for an undisclosed amount of years. Jackson will be joining quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Terms of his contract have not been disclosed as of yet.

Now with a depleted wide receiver corps will Washington look to the NFL draft to upgrade? Who will Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins throw the ball too? Will Cousins even be on the team this year?

