Murder Charge For Chicago Woman Who Allegedly Poured Bleach Down Boyfriend’s Throat

Relatives remembered Darrius Ellis, the 26-year-old victim, as a "good kid" who "everybody loved."

A Chicago woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly pouring bleach down her boyfriend’s throat this week, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From the Chicago Tribune:

Yasmine Elder, 24, got into a fight with Darrius Ellis, 26, early Monday while sitting in a van in the 6500 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.

Elder was able to overpower Ellis, then forced him down and poured bleach down his throat, according to a police source. Elder forced the man to drink the caustic substance about 1:45 a.m., according to a police news release. Officers found Ellis lying on the ground some time later early Monday, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday, an autopsy determined Ellis died of “complications from forcible administration of a caustic substance,” according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Judge Donald Panarese Jr. ordered that Elder was held in lieu of $1 million bail, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

