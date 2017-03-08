Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An Inside Look At Season Two Of ‘Underground’

Underground returns tonight with some new characters and a new mission. I sat down with the entire cast, Jurnee Smollett, Aldis Hodge, Alano Miller, Jessica de Gouw, Amirah Vann, Aisha Hinds and the creators, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski. The first season was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, locking down a loyal following who are excited for the show’s return.

In the interview above, I chatted with the cast about the differences between seasons one and two, and the introduction of Harriet Tubman (played by Aisha Hinds) to the series. Misha Green talks about crafting this version of Harriet, which is sure to inspire and educate fans of the show.

The WGN folks are letting fans experience the exhilarating season two premiere right alongside the cast and creative team for a special “tweet up” viewing experience. Tune in and log on at tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT! Also, follow your favorite cast member or the main profiles at @UndergroundWGN using the hashtag #UndergroundWGN.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: