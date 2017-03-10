Is Oj Simpson Heading To Reality TV After Prison?

O.J. Simpson maybe coming to a screen near you, again — but this time he’s getting personal.

TMZ reports the notorious NFL legend could be released from prison as early as October, and “the buzz in the reality TV industry is that producers are getting ready to scramble to sign him.” Some sources say that no agent or company would want to sign O.J. or share his story, while others think it’s a brilliant idea to feature an ex-con in an interview or documentary about his release.

Simpson still owes Brown’s family $33 million from a wrongful death judgment reached in civil court, which may be a huge reason why viewers wouldn’t take to the show, according to reports. But O.J.’s tumultuous life story will always been ingrained in our consciousness, whether or not he decides to do a reality show. Just last month, OJ: Made In America, a documentary about the former star’s rise and decline from success, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and the FX miniseries The People vs. O.J., about his famous murder trial won several awards during award season last year.

Would you watch O.J. on reality television?