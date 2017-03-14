Travis Scott Gives The Most Bizarre Explanation For Falling Off Stage During A Drake Concert

Rapper Travis Scott is a magician. His words, not ours.

A lot of fans remember when the 24-year-old artist took an epic fall during a surprise performance at Drake’s Boy Meets World concert in London. A huge hole was in the middle of the stage where a globe prop was located for later use. Scott did not see the hole and he fell in it, breaking the prop. The fiasco led Drake to claim he would issue his fans a refund since the prop was a major part of the show. You can see video below.



Now, in a recent interview with the British GQ Style Scott is claiming, “I didn’t fall, dude, I flew. I was floating. I don’t fall.” He elaborates, “Shit, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man. I’m a magician, like David Blaine. I could never fall. Drake is an amazing person. Also, a magician. He’s a big brother, super-talent, he’s cool.”

Much thanks to Travis Scott for giving us a new term for making a tumble. He’s a trendsetter indeed.

You can read his full GQ Style article where he discusses his upcoming album AstroWorld, his love for Houston, and why him and Beyoncé should have a monument.

