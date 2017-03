Never forget the iconic film that showed Black Love at its finest :) 20 years later and Lorenz and Nia still look great!

The CLASSIC film "Love Jones" turns 20 years old today! Here are 11 quotes from it that are still relevant https://t.co/YYnwW9U23K — BET (@BET) March 14, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: