Warriors Star Andre Iguodala Fined $10,000 Over Post-Game Remarks

NewsOne Staff

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala $10,000 over “inappropriate comments during a postgame media interview,” an organizational press release said on Monday, according to USA Today.

Iguodala raised eyebrows on Friday night during a post-game interview after the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he alluded to the powers that be as “master,” and used the N-word.

Iguodala was asked to confirm whether he, along with teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, would be sitting out Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Nope, no clue,” Iguodala replied. “I do what master say.”

“We gotta score more than the other team,” he continued to reporters. “Yep, they want dumb n—-s, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n—-.”

When asked if the team has internal conflict, Iguodala responded, “What would dumb n—-s say? ‘Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come.’ You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

The interview stirred up emotion from critics over Iguodala’s use of the N-word. There were also debates regarding the idea that a mostly White male dominated executive pool in the NBA provides a stark contrast in a league where the majority of athletes are Black.

Others pointed to Iguodala’s remarks as a scathing rebuke of Warrior’s head coach, Steve Kerr.

On Monday, Iguodala explained that his response was part of an inside joke and ultimately expressed regret that his comments caused heightened media attention for the Warriors organization, ESPN reports.

He also made it clear that he has no issues with Coach Kerr. “I have a great relationship with Steve Kerr, and he knows that,” Iguodala said.

Kerr echoed Iguodala’s statements, saying he didn’t believe Iguodala’s comments were directed towards him.

“Andre is one of those guys who likes to stir the pot and has a lot of cryptic messaging at times,” Kerr said. “[He] jokes around. I didn’t take anything from it. It’s just Andre being Andre”.

SOURCE: USA Today, ESPN

SEE ALSO:

Two U.S. Basketball Players Caught In Crosshairs Of Travel Ban

NBA Star Matt Barnes Wanted For Questioning In NYC After Allegedly Choking Woman