LOL: Twitter Rips Carmelo Anthony For His Fur Outfit

Melo's gonna get meeeeeeeeemed pic.twitter.com/CNGoZyjTUU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony was giving us early 2000s Cam’ron realness this Tuesday with his winter fashion choice. After the Knicks beat the Pacers 87-81 at Madison Square Garden, Anthony geared up for the New York cold by throwing on a gigantic fur hat and coat.

Of course, Twitter couldn’t deal.

I can't get over how perfect this is.

Melo really bout to ride a Tauntaun back to his penthouse like he Han Solo lookin for Luke on Hoth. pic.twitter.com/4AOPCjF3AD — 👺@SIXERS👺 (@World_Wide_Wob) March 15, 2017

Some were ready to add Anthony as a playable character to Street Fighters.

While others referenced everyone from Migos, to Seinfeld, to Macklemore.

so new york pic.twitter.com/YPeYYtJKGn — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) March 15, 2017

It seems like an abundance of fur isn’t everyone’s fashion choice. But hey, it was cold outside! Whatever gets the job done.

