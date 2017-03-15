New Music
Home > New Music

LIVESTREAM: Watch Lil Wayne, DJ Mustard, & More Perform At Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual ‘Live at the BBQ’

Tune in on Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 P.M. EST.

Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mass Appeal’s 3rd Annual Live at the BBQ is going down at tomorrow’s SXSW festivities and, thanks to TIDAL, you can tune in even if you’re not in town for the fun.

The Austin, Texas festival will feature performances from some of our favorites, including hip-hop veteran and headliner Lil Wayne, as well as DJ Mustard, Dave East, MadeinTYO, Denzel Curry, the ever-popular A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and more. Needless to say, this is going to be a good show.

Mass Appeal Live at the BBQ SXSW

If you’re a TIDAL member you can watch the show by clicking here on Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 P.M. EST. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free trial so you don’t miss out. You can also stream it below:


#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

11 photos Launch gallery

#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

Continue reading #TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

#TeamTunechi: Stars Share Their Support For Lil Wayne On Social Media

a boogie wit da hoodie , Dave East , Denzel Curry , DJ Mustard , Lil Wayne , Live at The BBQ , live stream , madeintyo , Mass Appeal , sxsw

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos