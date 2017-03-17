Won’t Start None, Won’t Be Be None: Tia Explains What Happened When She Ran Into Tamar On A Plane

Host Wendy Williams is known for not mincing words.

When Tia Mowry appeared on ‘The Wendy Show’ on Thursday to promote her new cooking book, Wendy dove right into the beef between Tamar Braxton and Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry.

Things have not been the same between Tamar & Tamera, since Tamar abruptly left ‘The Real’ back in May of last year.

Fast forward to Tamar’s appearance on ‘The Wendy’ show earlier this week where she revealed she ran into Tia at the airport recently.

When Wendy interviewed Tia on Thursday’s show, she got right into the tea.

“So when you were at the airport and you ran into Tamar….” Wendy began, not catching Tia by surprise.

Tia said, “I knew you were gonna do this. I know you all too well. Okay, what you wanna know?”

Tia, of course, responded graciously saying ‘She was so nice,’ adding the Vinces allowed her to hang with their escorts as she boarded the plane.

‘Won’t start nothing, won’t be nothing.’

#PressPlay: #WendyWilliams just dove right in and asked #TiaMowryHardrict what happened when she and #TamarBraxton boarded the same flight! #TamaraMowryHousley #TheReal Via: @wendyshow A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

RELATED LINKS

Tia Mowry Gets Real About Periods, Snapping Back, And Living For The ‘Gram

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shuts Down Body-Shamers Says She’s Proud To Be A Size 6

Tia Mowry And Khloe Kardashian Open Up About Racism And Interracial Relationships

Also On 93.9 WKYS: