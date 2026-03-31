We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Brandy's music shaped the childhood of '80s babies, inspiring them to embrace their natural beauty.

Brandy's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a profound, full-circle moment, reflecting her enduring impact.

Brandy's busy schedule includes a memoir release and performance at the Essence Festival, showcasing her continued success.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

For many of us ’80s babies who grew up “sitting up in our room” listening to Brandy Norwood, we’ve always known she was a star. She always has been.

Her tone and airy pitch are unmistakable. Brandy’s music will forever be the soundtrack of our childhood. Her braided styles and natural beauty continue to inspire us to embrace cornrows, micros, plaits, twists—and our crowns. And she will forever be our princess, the first Black Cinderella.

And while we’ve recognized her impact for years, now the world is catching up. She’s been a star—and now she has one to prove it. Brandy officially received the 2,389th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her legacy at the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Brandy Norwood Calls Her Star A ‘Full Circle’ Moment

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“Seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm over my own life — I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars. And I did,” Brandy told the crowd. “That is what makes this moment so profound for me, so full circle, so sacred. I am beyond grateful.”

Brandy received her star on Monday, March 30, surrounded by family and celebrity friends. Cameras caught her tour mate Monica, who looked stunning in all white as she arrived with her husband, Anthony Wilson. Issa Rae and Babyface – who played a key role in shaping Brandy’s sound – participated in the program. And we also saw Kehlani, Jenifer Lewis, and Tisha Campbell all smiles under the tent.

The “Talk About Our Love” singer looked so good for the flashy event. It was her moment, and her outfit reflected that with style and sophistication. She stepped out in high-waisted black pants with a subtle balloon detail, a charcoal-gray Maison Alaïa turtleneck, a YSL box bag, and classic black pumps.

The star arrives in the middle of a busy season. Tomorrow, March 31, marks the release of Brandy’s memoir Phases, and the singer will return to the stage alongside Monica for the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture.

Booked, busy, and blessed, Brandy is that girl and exactly who she says she is. She’s been grinding for years, building her name through her work ethic, style, and influence—and this new star proves it.

She also told the crowd, “A star on the Walk of Fame is a definition of legacy. It doesn’t just celebrate your success. It cements your story … [the star] is a symbol that says you didn’t just arrive—you endured. You didn’t just dream—you became.”

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on hellobeautiful.com